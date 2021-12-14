Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Athene were worth $40,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,875 shares of company stock worth $1,277,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

