Associated British Foods plc (ABF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.60) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,896.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,047.67. The company has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.07) to GBX 2,300 ($30.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.02) to GBX 2,470 ($32.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594 ($34.28).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($602,872.64).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

