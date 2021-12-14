Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,404 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock worth $14,140,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $992.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

