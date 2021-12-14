Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $83,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,792 shares of company stock valued at $77,341,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $219.72 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.