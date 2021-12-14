Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of HomeStreet worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

