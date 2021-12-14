Aspiriant LLC Sells 142 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

