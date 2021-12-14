Aspiriant LLC Purchases 2,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

