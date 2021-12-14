Aspiriant LLC Buys 227 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.91 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

