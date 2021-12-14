Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

