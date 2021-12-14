Aspiriant LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 457,369 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 322,675 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $54.33.

