Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Lowered to $8.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

ASPU opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

