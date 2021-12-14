Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post sales of $34.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

