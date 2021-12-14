ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ASOS traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 14949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,373.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

