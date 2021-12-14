Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.34 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $43.34 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.15 or 0.00079679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

