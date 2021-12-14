Arthur L. Smith Buys 25,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 117,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
