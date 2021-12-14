Arthur L. Smith Buys 25,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 117,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

