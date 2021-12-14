Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

