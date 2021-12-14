Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading Down 7.8%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.77. 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 202,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

