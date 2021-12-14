ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.28 and its 200 day moving average is $244.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

