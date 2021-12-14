ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,587 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,002,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.