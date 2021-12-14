ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

