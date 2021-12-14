Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARQQ opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $41.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

