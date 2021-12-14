Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Acquires 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,391.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,441.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,428.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

