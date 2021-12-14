Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 992.4% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

