Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.24.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $132.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.70. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $141.80.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

