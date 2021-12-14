Ark Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $150.35 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,764,507 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

