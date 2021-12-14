ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

