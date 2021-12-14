Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.