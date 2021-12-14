Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. 81,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

