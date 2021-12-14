Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) & EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Critical Contrast

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EZGO Technologies and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcimoto has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.63%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -727.70% -44.88% -40.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 1.16 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Arcimoto $2.18 million 157.39 -$18.12 million ($0.86) -10.62

EZGO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

