ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

