ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

