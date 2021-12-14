APY.Finance One Day Volume Reaches $845,452.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $845,452.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,794,401 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.