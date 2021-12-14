Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

