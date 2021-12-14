Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of -118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

