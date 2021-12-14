Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,337.14 ($17.67).
Several analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of ANTO stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,382.50 ($18.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,406.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,448.88. The stock has a market cap of £13.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
