Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,337.14 ($17.67).

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ANTO stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,382.50 ($18.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,406.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,448.88. The stock has a market cap of £13.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

