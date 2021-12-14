Anthony J. Sinskey Acquires 2,000 Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Director Anthony J. Sinskey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

