Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($54.18) to GBX 3,700 ($48.90) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($44.27) target price (up previously from GBX 2,730 ($36.08)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,267.78 ($43.18).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,868.50 ($37.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,762.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,138.13. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37). The stock has a market cap of £38.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.56) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,121.12).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

