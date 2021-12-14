Analyzing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.46 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LifeStance Health Group and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.07%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.61%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

Sharecare beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

