Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $349.00 to $363.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/7/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $337.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $337.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $323.00 to $345.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $381.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. The recent trend in the 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions, the company’s markets witnessed decent recovery in fundamentals. The residential REIT issued an operating update for the third quarter and reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2021 guidance ranges. Essex Property has a sturdy property base in the West Coast market and enjoys healthy balance-sheet strength. The company is also leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. The reopening of the economy is boosting optimism. However, the outmigration trend of population and business has emerged as a concern. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes.”

Shares of ESS traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $350.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,139. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Essex Property Trust Inc alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.