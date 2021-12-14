Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$15.67

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$21.16 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.