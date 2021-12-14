Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$15.67

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$21.16 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.