Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target at $11.86

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

