Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target at $11.86

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
