Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target at $22.86

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

