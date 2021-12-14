Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 525

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.94).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.33) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

LON PETS opened at GBX 457.92 ($6.05) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

