Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $118.13

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $117.07 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.