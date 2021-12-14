Analysts Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target at $14.80

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLDO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

