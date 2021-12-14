Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $576.11

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $646.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A.

AVGO stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $614.91. 3,595,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.90. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $412.99 and a 1-year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

