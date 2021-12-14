Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIRT stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.