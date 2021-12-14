Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.18 million and the lowest is $549.90 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $523.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

TTMI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 881,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.63.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

