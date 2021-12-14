Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 217,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

