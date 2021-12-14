Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post sales of $291.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.80 million and the lowest is $289.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $260.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.76.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

