Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.61.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

